Madison Cunningham – Hospital

Two-time Grammy nominee Madison Cunningham’s new album Revealer is set for release September 9. “Hospital is written from this sort of half awake, slightly drunken, on the cusp of a nervous breakdown perspective,” Cunningham explains. “I think ultimately it speaks to the impossible condition of being sedated with information and trying to hold onto your sanity.” Revealer finds Cunningham working once again with Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Gary Clark Jr.) as well as longtime producer and collaborator Tyler Chester and Tucker Martine (Neko Case, Sufjan Stevens). “To me, ‘revealer’ is the binding theme of the album,” says Cunningham. “The hand that slowly chips away at the mirror in which you see yourself and the world and replaces it with the reflection that is most true.” The album is full of confessions, intimations and hard truths—a self-portrait of a young artist who is full of doubt and uncertainty yet bursting with exciting ideas about music and life.

