MAITA – Pastel Concrete

There are few things as chilling as attempting to parse the emotional tone of the punctuation in a text message from a partner–a period, a single dot that at once can mean so much. On her latest album with MAITA, Maria Maita-Keppeler digs into that crippling oxymoron of modernity, the constant bombardment of communication paired with utter disconnection. Due February 18th, “I Just Want To Be Wild For You” grasps passionately for a world that too often seems at a gauzy distance. Splitting time between her mom’s Japanese-speaking home and her father’s English-speaking home, Maita-Keppeler found an expressive avenue out of her childhood shyness through music. The Portland-based singer-songwriter tapped into that grand yet intimate reverence for MAITA’s sophomore album, from the churning twinkle of “Pastel Concrete” to the riotous give-and-take of “Honey, Have I Lost It All?”. In those moments of disconnect, of confusion, of isolation, I Just Want To Be Wild For You thunders ahead, forging unexpected connections along the way.

