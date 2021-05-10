Major Spark – I’m Not Gonna Stand Around

It’s rare to find a musician who’s been inspired by both Moe Tucker and Sofi Tukker. No one is more surprised to find himself at the center of that unconventional Venn diagram than Mark Goodman of Major Spark. That peculiar musical convergence began to take shape several years ago when the Bostonian’s first band, Magnet, recorded its debut (Don’t Be A Penguin) with Tucker, who was the drummer for the Velvet Underground. More recently, Goodman was turned onto Sofi Tukker’s breakout hit “Best Friendî via friends in his fitness group. This random introduction set in motion a newfound appreciation for modern pop music and triggered a deep dive into the genre. Goodman says he became fascinated with songs that transcend generational divides, like Outkast’s “Hey Ya!’ and Rihanna’s “Pon de Replay.” “I understood the quirky genius of the Sofi Tukker song immediately, and I thought: ‘Damn, it would be fun to try to write a song like that.'”

