Makeshift COVID Memorial Needs A New Home

What started out as a memorial for one person has grown to more than 2,000 in Belmar, and it will soon have to move. Rima Samman, who was never able to attend her brother’s funeral put his name on a stone and asked others on a Facebook group to do the same for their loved ones.

Now, the more than 2,000 named COVID memorial on the beach in Belmar draws dozens of people every day. With the upcoming summer beach season approaching the memorial at the 3rd Avenue needs a new home. The Borough is given time for the memorial to move to a permanent home.

Samman told NJ.com, “At this point, I’m more looking to move to a location where we can create a permanent memorial…but maybe even create a bigger memorial to honor more lives.”