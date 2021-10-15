Man admits role in nearly $7M paycheck protection scheme

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man has admitted in federal court in New Jersey that he particiated in a scheme to fraudulently try to obtain nearly $7 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans. Gregory Blotnick on Wednesday pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. Federal prosecutors say the 34-year-old submitted 21 fraudulent PPP loan applications to 13 lenders from April 2020 through March 2021. The forgivable loans were created to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors say Blotnick falsified employment and income records and managed to obtain $4.6 million in funds. They say he transferred the money into brokerage accounts from which he placed more than approximately $3 million in losing stock trades.