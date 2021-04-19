Man charged in alleged knife attack on 2 police officers

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man has been charged with attempted murder in an alleged knife attack on two police officers. Lakewood police say the officers were called to a home shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday by a woman who said her son had been acting erratically. Police allege that the man emerged from his room and attacked both officers with a 12-inch knife, leaving them with head and facial injuries. Police say after a standoff extended into early Sunday, pepper spray was delivered through a window and the man surrendered.