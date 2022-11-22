Man Charged With Crimes Surrounding Teenager

The Monmouth County Prosecutor announced charges yesterday of a man who allegedly held a teenager in a local hotel room. When authorities came to the door of a motel in Tinton Falls Jerome Harbor denied having the 17 year old female in the room. She was then found hidden in the room at the motel at the intersection of Routes 18 and 36 and the Garden State Parkway. Harbor was charged with several crimes from promoting prostitution of a teenager to obstruction of justice.

A recent photo of Harbour is being released along with this press release. Anyone with information about this matter or Harbour’s recent activities is urged to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Tinton Falls Police Department Detective Sergeant Daniel Osofsky at 732-542-4422.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about this or any crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400, or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.