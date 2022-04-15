Man charged with running over woman in road rage incident

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly ran down a woman in a road rage incident that was caught on video. The footage filmed by a neighbor shows a car on a residential street in Elizabeth backing up and then chasing the woman onto a front lawn, as she slips and falls. Authorities allege 56-year-old Vincent Jean of Elizabeth was involved in a minor traffic accident nearby and began pursuing the woman after she began taking pictures of his car as he tried to flee. The Union County prosecutor’s office has charged Jean with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other offenses. The 23-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.