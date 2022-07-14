Man charged with transporting illegal border crossers

FRANKLIN, Vt. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man has been charged in Vermont with transporting individuals who he knew had entered the country illegally. He pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday. The U.S. attorney’s office says U.S. Border Patrol responded to a camera activation on July 9 that showed four people with backpacks walking south near the U.S.-Canadian border in Franklin. Prosecutors say Border Patrol agents stopped a vehicle nearby driven by the man that had six other occupants. They say two were Mexican residents without legal status in the U.S. who had entered the country illegally. They were charged with misdemeanors. The four others were Guatemalan citizens with legal status in Canada.