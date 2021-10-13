Man convicted of killing woman in random roadside shooting

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Jurors in New Jersey have convicted a man of fatally shooting a woman in a passing vehicle as she drove along a highway with her boyfriend and 1-year-old daughter. The panel in Monmouth County found 40-year-old Kader Mustafa guilty of murder, endangering another person and weapons offenses in the death of 24-year-old Sciasia Calhoun. Prosecutors say Calhoun was driving late at night on May 3, 2018, when her vehicle passed Mustafa’s. Prosecutors say he followed her on Route 33 in Freehold Township. They say he flashed his vehicle’s high beams and opened fire, shooting her in the head. Her boyfriend and child were not injured. Prosecutors called it a random shooting.