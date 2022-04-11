Man gets 375 years in 2016 NJ slayings of woman, 2 kids

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 375 years in jail in the 2016 slayings of three people, including two children, in New Jersey’s largest city that authorities said apparently stemmed from his anger over a Facebook post. Essex County Judge Ronald Wigler on Friday imposed three consecutive life terms on 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington and consecutive sentences on other counts. He said the defendant had committed “perhaps the most horrific, heinous, cruel, and depraved murders” in county history. NJ.com reports that Arrington read a short statement of apology, calling his actions “craziness and uncalled for.”