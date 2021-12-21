Man in prison for sex assault is convicted of jury tampering

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A Morris County man already serving a prison term for aggravated sexual assault has been convicted of trying to tamper with the jury at his 2015 trial. The Morris County prosecutor’s office alleged that Andrew Pena and another man illegally conspired to affect the jury by taking confidential police reports that weren’t admissible at the trial, altering them and disseminating them in the vicinity of the courthouse. The other man, Wharton resident Michael Campbell, pleaded guilty in 2016 and died two years later. Pena was tried this month and convicted by a jury last week. He faces sentencing in February.