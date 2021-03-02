Man indicted on reckless manslaughter charge in fatal brawl

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s $44.8 billion budget proposal, unveiled last week, is a boon for retired public sector retirees, thousands of middle class residents and schools across the state. Though, the spending plan must first go through the Democrat-led Legislature before it becomes law, the governor’s proposal by and large sets the boundaries for discussion. At nearly 9% bigger than the previous year, it represents a doubling down on Murphy’s commitment to use taxpayer dollars to fuel the state’s economy, which has been devastated by the COVID-19 outbreak.