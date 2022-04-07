Man pleads guilty in ex-girlfriend’s death, desecrating body

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who authorities say killed his toddler son’s mother and then drove the boy and her body to Tennessee last summer has pleaded guilty aggravated manslaughter. Tyler Rios also pleaded guilty Monday to desecrating human remains in the death of 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar, of Rahway. The 27-year-old East Orange man now faces up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced June 10. Rios had been charged with numerous counts, including murder and kidnapping his 2-year-old son, who wasn’t injured when his mother was killed last July. An autopsy determined she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.