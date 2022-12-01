Man pleads guilty to lewd, inappropriate behavior on flight

BOSTON (AP) — A 76-year-old man accused of performing lewd acts and touching a 21-year-old woman’s leg without her consent on a Boston-bound flight earlier this year has pleaded guilty. Federal prosecutors in Boston said Tuesday that the Florida man faces up to 90 days in prison at sentencing scheduled for March. Prosecutors say the man and the victim were on a flight from New Jersey to Boston on April 8 when the defendant exposed himself, inappropriately touched himself and put his hand on the thigh of the 21-year-old woman seated next to him. She alerted another passenger and a flight attendant.