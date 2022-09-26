Man pleads to manslaughter in high school athlete’s death

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A judge has allowed a man to plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a New Jersey high school soccer player despite pleas from the victim’s family that the proposed 15-year sentence was too lenient. Twenty-one-year-old Yohan Hernandez of Newark was charged in the slaying of 18-year-old Moussa Fofana, a junior on the Columbia High soccer team. He was shot on a field outside the Underhill Sports Complex in June 2021. A 17-year-old youth was wounded. Hernandez also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and a weapons charge.