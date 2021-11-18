Man sentenced in hate group plot threatening Blacks, Jews

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man is going to prison for his role in conspiring with a hate group to threaten and intimidate properties owned by Blacks and Jews throughout the country. A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced 20-year-old Richard Tobin to one year and one day in prison. Tobin had pleaded guilty to conspiring against rights stemming from vandalized synagogues in Racine, Wisconsin, and Hancock, Michigan. Prosecutors say Tobin labeled the coordinated attack “Operation Kristallnacht” after the 1938 Nazi attack against Jews in Germany. The synagogues in Racine and Hancock were spray spainted with hate symbols in September 2019.