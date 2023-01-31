Man who tossed Molotov cocktail at synagogue door sought

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say they are looking for a man who threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a synagogue in New Jersey. According to the Associated Press, police in Bloomfield in Essex County said officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of property damage at Temple Ner Tamid, where surveillance video showed a man approaching shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, lighting a Molotov cocktail and tossing it at the door. Police said the glass bottle broke but didn’t cause any damage to the temple, and the suspect fled. Police opened an attempted arson and bias incident investigation. County prosecutors, the FBI and other federal authorities are also investigating.