Man who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — State police say a man who traveled to space with William Shatner last month was killed along with another person when a small plane crashed in northern New Jersey. One-time space tourist Glen de Vries, of New York City, and Thomas Fischer, of Hopatcong, were aboard the plane that went down Thursday in a wooded area. It isn’t clear who was the pilot. De Vries took a 10-minute flight to the edge of space Oct. 13 aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft. Blue Origin tweeted of de Vries that “he brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and to his fellow crewmates.”