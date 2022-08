Manalapan Man Charged With Bilking $1M From Investors

A local stockbroker has been accused of scamming 10 investors out of $1 million. Yesterday federal prosecutors charged Anthony Mastroianni Jr of Manalapan with five counts of wire and mail fraud. He was scheduled to make a court appearance yesterday after being permanently barred from acting as a stockbroker in 2016 for defrauding investors, many of them elderly.

If found guilty he can serve up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 for each count.

Read Press Release