March gambling revenue soars after 2020 virus shutdown

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casino and sports betting revenue more than doubled in March compared to a year ago _ but that’s because the emerging COVID pandemic shut down casinos for the second half of the month last year. Figures released Friday show the nine casinos and three horse tracks that offer sports betting won $359.2 million in March. That’s up nearly 120%, but no one in the industry is dancing in the streets just yet. The biggest reason for the increase is because the casinos and tracks were open for a full month this March; last year, Gov. Phil Murphy shut them down on March 16 due to the virus.