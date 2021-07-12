Mayor of NJ shore town orders night beach, boardwalk closure

AVALON, N.J. (AP) — The mayor of one town on the New Jersey shore has ordered the closure of the boardwalk and beaches overnight due to large crowds and what he called “unsafe and disruptive behavior.” Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi’s executive order Friday continues the pandemic-related state of emergency restrictions blocking access to the beach from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. and closing the boardwalk between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., the Cape May County borough said. It will remain in effect until further notice. Other shore communities have reported problems with crowds, often teenagers, trashing property, harassing residents, fighting and leaving excessive litter and debris in their wake.