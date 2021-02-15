Middle Kids – R U 4 Me

Middle Kids reveal their boldly titled second album “Today Weíre The Greatest,” their most personal and courageous effort to date, to be released on March 19. “Today We’re The Greatest” is the Sydney-based rock trioís follow up to their 2018 triple j J Award-winning, debut album Lost Friends, a record which earned support slots with the likes of Bloc Party, War on Drugs and Cold War Kids as well as performances on several US late night shows including Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Late, Late Show with James Corden. The band (comprised of lead singer and songwriter Hannah Joy, multi-instrumentalist Tim Fitz and drummer Harry Day) recorded the album in Los Angeles with producer Lars Stalfors (St.Vincent, Soccer Mommy, Purity Ring). Moving away from lyrics of a more conceptual nature, Today Weíre The Greatest is the open, uninhibited product of fearless collaboration.

https://www.facebook.com/middlekidsmusic

https://www.middlekidsmusic.com/

DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify