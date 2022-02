Middletown OKs New Wawa Location

Drivers on Route 35 in Middletown have become all too familiar with the shuttered Friendly’s, a once popular spot on the southbound side of the highway. Another familiar store will be taking it’s place. According to the Asbury Park Press a Wawa store has been approved after a larger store was rejected by the township. Plans for construction and its opening date have not been announced. This year 5 new Wawa’s will open in New Jersey giving the Garden State over 270 locations.