Middletown Teen Missing

Late last week, the Middletown Police Department sent an alert for a missing teen.

Sammie Boynton III, a 15 year old was last seen by his mother on Thursday wearing grey sweatpants, black hooded sweatshirt with a photo on the front of it. He is known to frequent the Monmouth Mall, Stony Hill apartment complex in Eatontown as well as the Keansburg Boardwalk area.

If you have information please contact Det. Cruz at 732-285-1743