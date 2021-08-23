Milky Chance – Colorado

Milky Chance is a German rock band originating in Kassel. It consists of vocalist and guitarist Clemens Rehbein, bassist and percussionist Philipp Dausch, and guitarist Antonio Greger. Their first single, “Stolen Dance”, was released in April 2013, topping the charts in several countries. Milky Chance incorporates elements of folk, reggae, and jazz into their music. USA Today describes the band as “singer-songwriter with electronic beats.” The music publication Noisey wrote, “The pair masterfully combines house and electronic beats with reggae and R&B influences; the lyrics, though, could have been written by a folk singer.” The band has cited diverse artists as influences, including reggae and rock artists such as Bob Marley, Ray Charles, and John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers.

