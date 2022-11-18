Mission Meow

Based out of Rumson, Mission Meow is a group of animal advocates looking to create an innovative way to increase charitable donations to feline-centric nonprofit organizations. Mission Meow needs both business partnerships and donations to achieve its mission. Mission Meow puts together a group of businesses who contribute a quarterly donation. Every month, those donations are combined, and an organization is selected to receive the donation. The recipient will be thoroughly vetted through our application process, and you will know exactly where the donation funds are being allocated. To find out more about this group and how you can help: missionmeow.org

