Miynt – Of The Sun

A landmark moment for Miynt, whose path towards her debut album has already boasted multiple EP projects, Lonely Beach resonates like a thesis on Miynt’s sonic evolution displayed across 13 expertly crafted tracks. The songs embody Miynt in her most raw and pure form, dancing between psych-rock textures and experimental pop arrangements that continue to define an unparalleled edge for Miynt and her output. On the album, Miynt notes, “It took a while to finish but now itís finally done and Iím excited for it to exist outside my mind.

