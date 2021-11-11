Mom charged in deaths of 2 children found bound in vehicle

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey mother has been charged with murder after police found the bodies of her two young children bound and restrained in the back of a disabled vehicle. Somerset County prosecutors say 7-year-old girl and her 10-month-old brother were found early Tuesday by Hillsborough police. The officers had responded to a 911 call about the vehicle, which had left the roadway. Their 36-year-old mother, Yuhwei Chou, was found with the vehicle, and officers soon discovered her children secured in a booster seat and a baby seat in the back. The children were each bound and restrained, but further details were not disclosed. It wasn’t known Wednesday if Chou has retained an attorney.