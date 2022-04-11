Momma – Rockstar

After releasing their critically acclaimed sophomore album, Two of Me, in 2020, the Brooklyn-based and LA-born grunge-pop band Momma have returned with new infectious singles “Medicine” and “Rockstar,” the band’s second release under new label homes Polyvinyl and Lucky Number. On “Rockstar,” Momma introduces a plane of nostalgia that manages to avoid grunge’s cynical overtones and pop’s sugary weightlessness. Founders Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten convey a technical awareness and aesthetic familiarity that’s inviting, even for first time listeners. The band’s use of fuzzed-out distortion and bright picking patterns is a tasteful nod to their love of 90’s alternative and edges up next to the likes of Sonic Youth, Pavement, Liz Phair, and Jimmy Eat World circa Clarity.

https://www.facebook.com/mommaband

https://www.mommaband.com/

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify