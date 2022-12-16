Monmouth Arts

Red Bank-based Monmouth Arts provides programs and services that support the practice, presence, and influence of the arts and of artists throughout Monmouth County.

Their work supports local art programs, the pursuit of personal expression, and community development through creative placemaking, resulting in positive economic, social, and cultural outcomes. What they do is dynamic and transformative for individuals as well as the community. Because of their efforts, they are viewed by those they assist, and by the public, as one of the foremost arts and cultural agencies in the State of New Jersey. Monmouth Arts is Monmouth County’s official arts agency dedicated to improving the quality-of-life for all those who live, work, and visit here by connecting the arts, artists, and the community.

To find out more: monmoutharts.org



