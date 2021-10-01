Monmouth County and Naval Weapons Station Earle sign Shared Services Agreement Second such agreement between the U.S. Navy and County Government

COLTS NECK, NJ – Monmouth County and Naval Weapons Station Earle (NWS Earle) signed a shared services agreement today that continues a unique public-public partnership. Through the agreement, the tasks that will be completed will reduce wildfire risk and increase stormwater capacity/reduce flooding—increasing NWS Earle and the surrounding communities’ resilience from the impacts of extreme weather events and climate change.

This will be only the second Military Installation Resilience shared service agreement in the Navy. Monmouth County is paving the way for increased community resilience in partnership with the nation’s military.

Monmouth County already offers shared services agreements with other government entities, as well as school districts and emergency service departments. Shared service agreements include 911 dispatch, records storage and purchasing, among other services, as well as public works services including milling and paving, tree trimming and removal, gypsy moth preventative services, fleet services, guiderail installation and engineering and surveying services.

“The County is proud to build on our creative partnership with NWS Earle with this shared services agreement,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the County’s Office of Shared Services. “This agreement further demonstrates our dedication to providing shared services to other entities, reducing duplication of services and the burden on taxpayers.”

“Naval Weapons Station Earle and its missions are crucial to our nation’s security and safety. It is an honor that the County can support them by providing services through our Shared Services Program,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry. “I want to commend the County and the leadership at NWS Earle for their out-of-the-box thinking and partnering.”

“Today’s signing of this Inter-Government Service Agreement affords the installation and our neighbors in Monmouth County greater protection and resilience against the effects of wildfires and storm surge,” said Capt. Ed Callahan, Naval Weapons Station Earle Commanding Officer. “My team and I are delighted to have such a strong partner in Monmouth County as we strive to meet those goals.”

Monmouth County’s Shared Services Program is provided to reduce government expenses and save the taxpayer’s money. With economies of scale, Monmouth County’s fee-based business model is an opportunity to provide services and commodities to local public partners at a lower cost. In turn, participating government agencies can lower their capital and operating costs.

For more information about Monmouth County Shared Services, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.