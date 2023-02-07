Monmouth County awarded $1.18 million for Safe Streets and Roads for All Comprehensive Action Safety Plan Grant

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce that the County has been awarded the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Comprehensive Action Safety Plan Grant in partnership with Bradley Beach, Highlands, and Holmdel, totaling $1.18 million in funding.

“Monmouth County is thrilled to be awarded the SS4A grant which will be used to develop, complete, or supplement a comprehensive safety action plan,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The action plans will seek to identify and implement low?cost, high-impact strategies, and will explore innovative technologies and strategies promoting safety and equity.”

“As the lead applicant, the County will provide guidance for planning and administration to the towns included in the application,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Division of Planning. “Once an Action Plan is complete, the County can apply for funds for an Implementation Grant which would be the implementation of the recommendations in the Action Plan.”

“Safety of our residents and visitors is one of our highest priorities,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, commissioner liaison to the Planning Board. “Bradley Beach, Highlands, Holmdel, and the Monmouth County Division of Planning will develop Comprehensive Safety Action Plans for each of their jurisdictions addressing issues related to speed and infrastructure, as well as detailing and recommending behavioral and policy interventions that encourage sobriety, patience, focus, seatbelt use, and modal choice.”

For more information about the Monmouth County Division of Planning, go to www.visitmonmouth.com/planning.