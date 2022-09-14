Monmouth County Clerk’s Office to Host Notary Public Informational Seminar on Sept. 27

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is inviting all Monmouth County Notaries Public and those interested in becoming a Notary Public to an informational seminar on Sept. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hominy Hill Golf Course in Colts Neck. In light of recent changes to the New Jersey Notary Public laws, the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office is hosting this seminar featuring guest speaker, New Jersey Notary Public expert and author, Alfred E. Piombino, to provide insight into new legislation, rules, and ethics to further help Notaries Public understand their responsibilities and duties. Online registration and a $20 fee are required to attend.

A time-honored position, Notaries Public serve an important role in the community, serving as an impartial safeguard of public official documents and acts. In this important role, Notaries Public are held to certain standards and regulations,

and after new legislation, some of these expectations have recently changed.

“Since Notaries Public are sworn into office by the Clerk of the County in which they reside, the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office is proud to host this seminar to further assist our local Notaries Public in understanding their duties to the public,” said Clerk Hanlon.

Participants in the County Clerk’s “Notary Notebook” Seminar will receive information regarding the latest updates surrounding legislation, ethics, and best practices for Notaries Public, and will be able to ask questions and gain further understanding of their responsibilities. Additionally, all attendees will receive a free copy of Mr. Piombino’s book, Notary Public Handbook: A Guide for New Jersey.

This seminar is open to the public with a $20 registration fee. Registration and payment are required in order to attend and can be made online on the Monmouth County Park System’s website, reg.monmouthcountyparks.com by entering the program code: QAC24A. Space is limited so please register today.

For questions about the seminar, please call the County Clerk’s Office at 732-431-7324, ext. 8909.

For more information about the swearing-in of Notaries Public, please visit MonmouthCountyClerk.com or call the County Clerk’s Office at 732-431-7324.