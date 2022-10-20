Monmouth County Commissioners announce “Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth” initiative

RED BANK, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners announced the launch of the new “Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth” initiative at a press conference held at Red Tank Brewing Company this afternoon.

“’Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth County’ is our new program which will assist in the promotion of our remarkable wineries, distilleries and breweries,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The first phase of this initiative includes a website that has been created to assist residents and visitors find information about all of the breweries, distilleries and wineries in Monmouth County, as well as the local restaurants and businesses surrounding them.”

“The idea of having all of the establishments in one place allows residents and visitors to plan a day of enjoying the local products made in these facilities. It’s our job as government officials to help these small businesses thrive in our communities,” said Director Arnone.

“We are really excited about this initiative and thankful to the Board of County Commissioners for setting it up,” said John Arcara, owner of Red Tank Brewing Company. “This program is really going to help the tourism here for breweries, distilleries and wineries I am hopeful this will help kick up business and I am so proud to have Red Tank Brewery be the launching point for this initiative.”

The website, www.BrewedandDistilledinMonmouth.com is live for those who would like to visit the site to learn more.

Director Arnone also announced that Monmouth County has received two Destination Marketing Organization Grants through the NJ Department of Travel & Tourism.

“The first grant is for 2023 in the amount of $246,000 and the second is a three-year Destination Marketing Organization American Rescue Plan grant totaling $315,000,” said Director Arnone. “The County plans to utilize this funding to assist our municipalities, businesses and all of our tourism partners to bring visitors to Monmouth County!”

In addition, Director Arnone spoke about the Small Business Grants that are available.

“The County is still offering Small Business Grants available, which reimburses businesses for up to $20,000 for eligible expenses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some expenses include payroll, rent, supplies, machinery, and/or equipment including PPE, and materials needed to operate and/or maintain a safe work environment for staff and patrons from COVID-19 and a host of other expenses,” said Director Arnone. “This funding is available until Aug. 31, 2023 so I invite everyone to go to visitmonmouth.com to learn more about this program.”

The press conference was live-streamed and can be viewed in its entirety on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.