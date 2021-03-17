Monmouth County Corrections Officer Indicted in Capitol Attack

UNDATED (AP) — A former Monmouth County corrections officer and her friend have been indicted for their alleged participation in the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol. The federal indictment handed up in Washington, D.C. charges Marissa Suarez and Patricia Todisco with multiple counts including disorderly conduct, entering a restricted building and disrupting a session of Congress. Todisco also is charged with entering a room believed to be that of Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon. Suarez was a correctional officer in Monmouth County but resigned after her arrest in January. Both women are free on bail and face an arraignment on tomorrow.