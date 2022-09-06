Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development moves to new location

NEPTUNE, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and New Jersey Department of Labor officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new site of the Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development located at 60 N. Taylor Ave. in Neptune.

“On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, we are thrilled to offer job seekers and employers a place that will offer a full range of services for our local businesses and job seekers alike,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We encourage everyone to use the resources available to keep our workforce and our business community strong.”

“The Division of Workforce Development is on the forefront of supporting job seekers through services such as resume workshops, job placement assistance and free career training such as obtaining a commercial driver’s license or enhancing their computer skills,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division of Workforce Development. “Businesses can contact the Division to assist them in recruiting new candidates, training their current employees as well as taking advantage of their hiring incentive program which can total up to $10,000 per eligible hire.”

The Division of Workforce Development and the New Jersey Department of Labor have collaborated to create a comprehensive one stop career center for job seekers and businesses at the new location in Neptune.

“From Eatontown, through the move, to now settling into this great new location, customers have continued to count on your services to help guide them through some of the most difficult times in their lives. As we join our county and state services under one roof, we will be that much stronger as we work together to fortify our state’s workforce, guide workers to meaningful, sustainable careers, and help those in their time of need,” said New Jersey Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, visit www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook Twitter and Instagram.