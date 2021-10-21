Monmouth County Election Offices Hours Extended, County Election Offices to provide additional office hours to accept Vote by Mail applications and completed Mail-In Ballots for counting

Clerk Hanlon is advising voters that the Monmouth County Election Offices, including the Superintendent of Elections, the Clerk of Elections, and the Board of Elections, will have extended hours leading up to the Nov. 2 General Election.

The election offices are located at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold Township with normal business hours on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition, the offices will be open on Friday, Oct. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow for voters to apply for and drop off their Vote by Mail ballots.