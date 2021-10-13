Monmouth County Election Officials Advise Voters of New Early In Person Voting Option with Tutorial of New Electronic Poll Books and Voting Machines for General Election

Monmouth County Election Officials hosted a press conference yesterday to advise voters that they will have more ways and more days to vote in person with the implementation of a new voting option beginning this upcoming Nov. 2 General Election. This major change requires new voting technology and Monmouth County officials informed of the County’s new electronic poll books and voting machines.
Earlier this year, a new State law was passed mandating the option of in-person early voting in New Jersey. This new option allows registered New Jersey voters to cast their ballots in person, using a voting machine, during a nine day period prior to Election Day at designated early voting polling locations.
New Jersey voters will now have three options for voting: These options are voting by mail, voting in person on Election Day at assigned polling locations, or the new early in-person voting option at designated polling locations.
The press conference was livestreamed and is available for viewing and sharing on the following platforms:
Monmouth County Clerk Facebook: https://fb.watch/8BGXkocGZv/
Monmouth County Government YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=faOCNRcJTVA