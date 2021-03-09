Monmouth County Fishing Community Says Virus Aid Helps Keep It Afloat

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — With New Jersey’s commercial fishing industry about to receive a second round of federal coronavirus aid, boat owners and those who run fishing-related businesses say the extra money is helping keep them afloat amid a sea of red ink.

The state’s fishing industry received $11 million last March under an early aid bill. And Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. says it should get roughly the same amount under a second bill passed in December. At a news conference Monday at the Belford Seafood Cooperative in Middletown, boat owners and those who run related businesses said the extra money could make the difference between working and not working this year.