Monmouth County has 135 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 3, there are 135 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are nine new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Feb. 4 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

3-Feb

2-Feb

Aberdeen:

1249

1246

Allenhurst:

55

55

Allentown:

86

86

Asbury Park:

1143

1136

Atlantic Highlands:

220

220

Avon-by-the-Sea:

140

139

Belmar:

355

355

Bradley Beach:

267

265

Brielle:

393

393

Colts Neck:

692

690

Deal:

220

219

Eatontown:

1148

1145

Englishtown:

153

153

Fair Haven:

298

298

Farmingdale:

98

98

Freehold Borough:

1204

1204

Freehold Township:

2543

2538

Hazlet:

1320

1319

Highlands:

242

242

Holmdel:

1072

1072

Howell:

3591

3579

Interlaken:

54

54

Keansburg:

784

783

Keyport:

470

469

Lake Como:

106

106

Little Silver:

384

381

Loch Arbour:

15

15

Long Branch:

3066

3057

Manalapan:

2756

2751

Manasquan:

371

370

Marlboro:

2400

2397

Matawan:

767

763

Middletown:

4089

4081

Millstone Township:

611

611

Monmouth Beach:

219

218

Neptune City:

337

335

Neptune Township:

2325

2323

Ocean:

2088

2082

Oceanport:

393

392

Red Bank:

1336

1332

Roosevelt:

45

45

Rumson:

430

427

Sea Bright:

101

99

Sea Girt:

137

137

Shrewsbury Borough:

405

403

Shrewsbury Township:

75

75

Spring Lake:

176

175

Spring Lake Heights:

282

282

Tinton Falls:

1200

1199

Union Beach:

341

341

Upper Freehold:

393

393

Wall:

1811

1805

West Long Branch:

818

817

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.