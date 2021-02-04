Monmouth County has 135 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 3, there are 135 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are nine new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Feb. 4 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

3-Feb 2-Feb Aberdeen: 1249 1246 Allenhurst: 55 55 Allentown: 86 86 Asbury Park: 1143 1136 Atlantic Highlands: 220 220 Avon-by-the-Sea: 140 139 Belmar: 355 355 Bradley Beach: 267 265 Brielle: 393 393 Colts Neck: 692 690 Deal: 220 219 Eatontown: 1148 1145 Englishtown: 153 153 Fair Haven: 298 298 Farmingdale: 98 98 Freehold Borough: 1204 1204 Freehold Township: 2543 2538 Hazlet: 1320 1319 Highlands: 242 242 Holmdel: 1072 1072 Howell: 3591 3579 Interlaken: 54 54 Keansburg: 784 783 Keyport: 470 469 Lake Como: 106 106 Little Silver: 384 381 Loch Arbour: 15 15 Long Branch: 3066 3057 Manalapan: 2756 2751 Manasquan: 371 370 Marlboro: 2400 2397 Matawan: 767 763 Middletown: 4089 4081 Millstone Township: 611 611 Monmouth Beach: 219 218 Neptune City: 337 335 Neptune Township: 2325 2323 Ocean: 2088 2082 Oceanport: 393 392 Red Bank: 1336 1332 Roosevelt: 45 45 Rumson: 430 427 Sea Bright: 101 99 Sea Girt: 137 137 Shrewsbury Borough: 405 403 Shrewsbury Township: 75 75 Spring Lake: 176 175 Spring Lake Heights: 282 282 Tinton Falls: 1200 1199 Union Beach: 341 341 Upper Freehold: 393 393 Wall: 1811 1805 West Long Branch: 818 817 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.