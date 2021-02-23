Monmouth County has 148 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 22, there are 148 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked sixth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 49,924. As of Feb. 22, there are 269 hospitalized, 45 in intensive care (ICU) and 33 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Wednesday, Feb. 24 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza.

Saturday, Feb. 27 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 9,571 tests, with 753 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

22-Feb 21-Feb Aberdeen: 1378 1370 Allenhurst: 57 57 Allentown: 91 91 Asbury Park: 1296 1290 Atlantic Highlands: 246 246 Avon-by-the-Sea: 154 152 Belmar: 408 407 Bradley Beach: 278 278 Brielle: 449 449 Colts Neck: 772 771 Deal: 234 234 Eatontown: 1262 1259 Englishtown: 176 177 Fair Haven: 328 327 Farmingdale: 106 106 Freehold Borough: 1279 1279 Freehold Township: 2727 2723 Hazlet: 1467 1458 Highlands: 278 273 Holmdel: 1183 1179 Howell: 3917 3908 Interlaken: 57 57 Keansburg: 861 855 Keyport: 523 520 Lake Como: 122 121 Little Silver: 446 445 Loch Arbour: 16 16 Long Branch: 3379 3367 Manalapan: 3059 3046 Manasquan: 414 413 Marlboro: 2649 2643 Matawan: 832 831 Middletown: 4554 4541 Millstone Township: 678 677 Monmouth Beach: 250 249 Neptune City: 386 385 Neptune Township: 2586 2577 Ocean: 2286 2282 Oceanport: 490 487 Red Bank: 1417 1415 Roosevelt: 46 46 Rumson: 491 490 Sea Bright: 108 108 Sea Girt: 141 141 Shrewsbury Borough: 441 442 Shrewsbury Township: 84 84 Spring Lake: 187 186 Spring Lake Heights: 323 321 Tinton Falls: 1333 1331 Union Beach: 398 399 Upper Freehold: 430 428 Wall: 1960 1955 West Long Branch: 891 887 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.