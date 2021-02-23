Monmouth County has 148 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 22, there are 148 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked sixth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 49,924. As of Feb. 22, there are 269 hospitalized, 45 in intensive care (ICU) and 33 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 24 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza.
  • Saturday, Feb. 27 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 9,571 tests, with 753 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

22-Feb

21-Feb

Aberdeen:

1378

1370

Allenhurst:

57

57

Allentown:

91

91

Asbury Park:

1296

1290

Atlantic Highlands:

246

246

Avon-by-the-Sea:

154

152

Belmar:

408

407

Bradley Beach:

278

278

Brielle:

449

449

Colts Neck:

772

771

Deal:

234

234

Eatontown:

1262

1259

Englishtown:

176

177

Fair Haven:

328

327

Farmingdale:

106

106

Freehold Borough:

1279

1279

Freehold Township:

2727

2723

Hazlet:

1467

1458

Highlands:

278

273

Holmdel:

1183

1179

Howell:

3917

3908

Interlaken:

57

57

Keansburg:

861

855

Keyport:

523

520

Lake Como:

122

121

Little Silver:

446

445

Loch Arbour:

16

16

Long Branch:

3379

3367

Manalapan:

3059

3046

Manasquan:

414

413

Marlboro:

2649

2643

Matawan:

832

831

Middletown:

4554

4541

Millstone Township:

678

677

Monmouth Beach:

250

249

Neptune City:

386

385

Neptune Township:

2586

2577

Ocean:

2286

2282

Oceanport:

490

487

Red Bank:

1417

1415

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

491

490

Sea Bright:

108

108

Sea Girt:

141

141

Shrewsbury Borough:

441

442

Shrewsbury Township:

84

84

Spring Lake:

187

186

Spring Lake Heights:

323

321

Tinton Falls:

1333

1331

Union Beach:

398

399

Upper Freehold:

430

428

Wall:

1960

1955

West Long Branch:

891

887

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.