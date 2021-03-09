March 8th Monmouth County COVID Totals & Testing Information

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 8, there are 187 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked fourth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 53,569. As of March 8, there are 231 hospitalized, 40 in intensive care (ICU) and 24 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

Tuesday, March 9 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
Wednesday, March 10 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza
Saturday, March 13 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Rt. 33

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

As of March 1, MCHD has administered 9,788 tests, with 770 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

8-Mar 7-Mar
Aberdeen: 1498 1490
Allenhurst: 59 59
Allentown: 98 98
Asbury Park: 1389 1380
Atlantic Highlands: 257 257
Avon-by-the-Sea: 164 164
Belmar: 438 435
Bradley Beach: 296 295
Brielle: 474 472
Colts Neck: 817 815
Deal: 246 244
Eatontown: 1340 1336
Englishtown: 186 186
Fair Haven: 365 364
Farmingdale: 120 120
Freehold Borough: 1340 1341
Freehold Township: 2888 2881
Hazlet: 1614 1603
Highlands: 309 308
Holmdel: 1280 1276
Howell: 4239 4226
Interlaken: 66 66
Keansburg: 936 929
Keyport: 571 566
Lake Como: 128 128
Little Silver: 484 482
Loch Arbour: 22 22
Long Branch: 3579 3573
Manalapan: 3262 3255
Manasquan: 448 444
Marlboro: 2816 2811
Matawan: 894 890
Middletown: 4944 4930
Millstone Township: 723 719
Monmouth Beach: 272 272
Neptune City: 417 416
Neptune Township: 2776 2768
Ocean: 2490 2483
Oceanport: 526 522
Red Bank: 1475 1469
Roosevelt: 47 47
Rumson: 543 538
Sea Bright: 123 122
Sea Girt: 147 147
Shrewsbury Borough: 465 464
Shrewsbury Township: 92 90
Spring Lake: 196 196
Spring Lake Heights: 335 334
Tinton Falls: 1424 1414
Union Beach: 446 443
Upper Freehold: 455 451
Wall: 2104 2098
West Long Branch: 946 945
Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.