March 8th Monmouth County COVID Totals & Testing Information

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 8, there are 187 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked fourth in the State.
To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 53,569. As of March 8, there are 231 hospitalized, 40 in intensive care (ICU) and 24 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:
Tuesday, March 9 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
Wednesday, March 10 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza
Saturday, March 13 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Rt. 33
Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.
As of March 1, MCHD has administered 9,788 tests, with 770 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.
Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.
For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|8-Mar
|7-Mar
|Aberdeen:
|1498
|1490
|Allenhurst:
|59
|59
|Allentown:
|98
|98
|Asbury Park:
|1389
|1380
|Atlantic Highlands:
|257
|257
|Avon-by-the-Sea:
|164
|164
|Belmar:
|438
|435
|Bradley Beach:
|296
|295
|Brielle:
|474
|472
|Colts Neck:
|817
|815
|Deal:
|246
|244
|Eatontown:
|1340
|1336
|Englishtown:
|186
|186
|Fair Haven:
|365
|364
|Farmingdale:
|120
|120
|Freehold Borough:
|1340
|1341
|Freehold Township:
|2888
|2881
|Hazlet:
|1614
|1603
|Highlands:
|309
|308
|Holmdel:
|1280
|1276
|Howell:
|4239
|4226
|Interlaken:
|66
|66
|Keansburg:
|936
|929
|Keyport:
|571
|566
|Lake Como:
|128
|128
|Little Silver:
|484
|482
|Loch Arbour:
|22
|22
|Long Branch:
|3579
|3573
|Manalapan:
|3262
|3255
|Manasquan:
|448
|444
|Marlboro:
|2816
|2811
|Matawan:
|894
|890
|Middletown:
|4944
|4930
|Millstone Township:
|723
|719
|Monmouth Beach:
|272
|272
|Neptune City:
|417
|416
|Neptune Township:
|2776
|2768
|Ocean:
|2490
|2483
|Oceanport:
|526
|522
|Red Bank:
|1475
|1469
|Roosevelt:
|47
|47
|Rumson:
|543
|538
|Sea Bright:
|123
|122
|Sea Girt:
|147
|147
|Shrewsbury Borough:
|465
|464
|Shrewsbury Township:
|92
|90
|Spring Lake:
|196
|196
|Spring Lake Heights:
|335
|334
|Tinton Falls:
|1424
|1414
|Union Beach:
|446
|443
|Upper Freehold:
|455
|451
|Wall:
|2104
|2098
|West Long Branch:
|946
|945
|Unknown:
|0
|0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.