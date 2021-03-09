March 8th Monmouth County COVID Totals & Testing Information

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 8, there are 187 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked fourth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 53,569. As of March 8, there are 231 hospitalized, 40 in intensive care (ICU) and 24 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

Tuesday, March 9 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Wednesday, March 10 in Asbury Park from 9 a.m. to noon at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza

Saturday, March 13 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Rt. 33

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

As of March 1, MCHD has administered 9,788 tests, with 770 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

8-Mar 7-Mar Aberdeen: 1498 1490 Allenhurst: 59 59 Allentown: 98 98 Asbury Park: 1389 1380 Atlantic Highlands: 257 257 Avon-by-the-Sea: 164 164 Belmar: 438 435 Bradley Beach: 296 295 Brielle: 474 472 Colts Neck: 817 815 Deal: 246 244 Eatontown: 1340 1336 Englishtown: 186 186 Fair Haven: 365 364 Farmingdale: 120 120 Freehold Borough: 1340 1341 Freehold Township: 2888 2881 Hazlet: 1614 1603 Highlands: 309 308 Holmdel: 1280 1276 Howell: 4239 4226 Interlaken: 66 66 Keansburg: 936 929 Keyport: 571 566 Lake Como: 128 128 Little Silver: 484 482 Loch Arbour: 22 22 Long Branch: 3579 3573 Manalapan: 3262 3255 Manasquan: 448 444 Marlboro: 2816 2811 Matawan: 894 890 Middletown: 4944 4930 Millstone Township: 723 719 Monmouth Beach: 272 272 Neptune City: 417 416 Neptune Township: 2776 2768 Ocean: 2490 2483 Oceanport: 526 522 Red Bank: 1475 1469 Roosevelt: 47 47 Rumson: 543 538 Sea Bright: 123 122 Sea Girt: 147 147 Shrewsbury Borough: 465 464 Shrewsbury Township: 92 90 Spring Lake: 196 196 Spring Lake Heights: 335 334 Tinton Falls: 1424 1414 Union Beach: 446 443 Upper Freehold: 455 451 Wall: 2104 2098 West Long Branch: 946 945 Unknown: 0 0

