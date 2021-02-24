Monmouth County has 220 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Feb. 23, there are 220 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are 10 new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Feb. 24 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

23-Feb

22-Feb

Aberdeen:

1382

1378

Allenhurst:

58

57

Allentown:

91

91

Asbury Park:

1301

1296

Atlantic Highlands:

246

246

Avon-by-the-Sea:

154

154

Belmar:

408

408

Bradley Beach:

279

278

Brielle:

451

449

Colts Neck:

775

772

Deal:

234

234

Eatontown:

1275

1262

Englishtown:

176

176

Fair Haven:

330

328

Farmingdale:

106

106

Freehold Borough:

1282

1279

Freehold Township:

2733

2727

Hazlet:

1473

1467

Highlands:

282

278

Holmdel:

1195

1183

Howell:

3950

3917

Interlaken:

58

57

Keansburg:

869

861

Keyport:

524

523

Lake Como:

122

122

Little Silver:

447

446

Loch Arbour:

17

16

Long Branch:

3383

3379

Manalapan:

3075

3059

Manasquan:

416

414

Marlboro:

2663

2649

Matawan:

833

832

Middletown:

4574

4554

Millstone Township:

679

678

Monmouth Beach:

250

250

Neptune City:

388

386

Neptune Township:

2599

2586

Ocean:

2297

2286

Oceanport:

491

490

Red Bank:

1419

1417

Roosevelt:

46

46

Rumson:

499

491

Sea Bright:

108

108

Sea Girt:

143

141

Shrewsbury Borough:

443

441

Shrewsbury Township:

84

84

Spring Lake:

187

187

Spring Lake Heights:

323

323

Tinton Falls:

1338

1333

Union Beach:

398

398

Upper Freehold:

431

430

Wall:

1969

1960

West Long Branch:

891

891

Unknown:

0

0

 

