Monmouth County has 222 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 22, there are 222 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked sixth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March 2020 is 57,982. As of March 22, there are 272 hospitalized, 47 in intensive care (ICU) and 26 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 23 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Avenue. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 9,940 tests, with 782 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located atwww.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

22-Mar 21-Mar Aberdeen: 1626 1621 Allenhurst: 64 64 Allentown: 100 100 Asbury Park: 1514 1506 Atlantic Highlands: 295 292 Avon-by-the-Sea: 173 173 Belmar: 477 475 Bradley Beach: 326 325 Brielle: 514 511 Colts Neck: 876 874 Deal: 260 260 Eatontown: 1457 1456 Englishtown: 200 199 Fair Haven: 401 397 Farmingdale: 130 129 Freehold Borough: 1418 1415 Freehold Township: 3048 3041 Hazlet: 1780 1773 Highlands: 323 321 Holmdel: 1390 1385 Howell: 4624 4609 Interlaken: 76 75 Keansburg: 1043 1033 Keyport: 610 601 Lake Como: 139 139 Little Silver: 538 534 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 3863 3848 Manalapan: 3516 3510 Manasquan: 498 492 Marlboro: 3028 3017 Matawan: 980 975 Middletown: 5385 5364 Millstone Township: 779 775 Monmouth Beach: 292 291 Neptune City: 453 451 Neptune Township: 2983 2976 Ocean: 2704 2700 Oceanport: 563 563 Red Bank: 1562 1558 Roosevelt: 48 48 Rumson: 597 593 Sea Bright: 128 128 Sea Girt: 152 152 Shrewsbury Borough: 498 497 Shrewsbury Township: 97 96 Spring Lake: 209 210 Spring Lake Heights: 351 347 Tinton Falls: 1562 1557 Union Beach: 506 499 Upper Freehold: 484 481 Wall: 2291 2280 West Long Branch: 1027 1022 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.