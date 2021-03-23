Monmouth County has 222 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 22, there are 222 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked sixth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March 2020 is 57,982. As of March 22, there are 272 hospitalized, 47 in intensive care (ICU) and 26 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Tuesday, March 23 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Avenue. Residents should note that the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

MCHD has administered 9,940 tests, with 782 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located atwww.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

22-Mar

21-Mar
Aberdeen:

1626

1621
Allenhurst:

64

64
Allentown:

100

100
Asbury Park:

1514

1506
Atlantic Highlands:

295

292
Avon-by-the-Sea:

173

173
Belmar:

477

475
Bradley Beach:

326

325
Brielle:

514

511
Colts Neck:

876

874
Deal:

260

260
Eatontown:

1457

1456
Englishtown:

200

199
Fair Haven:

401

397
Farmingdale:

130

129
Freehold Borough:

1418

1415
Freehold Township:

3048

3041
Hazlet:

1780

1773
Highlands:

323

321
Holmdel:

1390

1385
Howell:

4624

4609
Interlaken:

76

75
Keansburg:

1043

1033
Keyport:

610

601
Lake Como:

139

139
Little Silver:

538

534
Loch Arbour:

24

24
Long Branch:

3863

3848
Manalapan:

3516

3510
Manasquan:

498

492
Marlboro:

3028

3017
Matawan:

980

975
Middletown:

5385

5364
Millstone Township:

779

775
Monmouth Beach:

292

291
Neptune City:

453

451
Neptune Township:

2983

2976
Ocean:

2704

2700
Oceanport:

563

563
Red Bank:

1562

1558
Roosevelt:

48

48
Rumson:

597

593
Sea Bright:

128

128
Sea Girt:

152

152
Shrewsbury Borough:

498

497
Shrewsbury Township:

97

96
Spring Lake:

209

210
Spring Lake Heights:

351

347
Tinton Falls:

1562

1557
Union Beach:

506

499
Upper Freehold:

484

481
Wall:

2291

2280
West Long Branch:

1027

1022
Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.