Monmouth County has 234 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 7, there are 234 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked eighth in the State.
To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 23,076. As of Dec. 7, there are 446 hospitalized, 73 in intensive care (ICU) and 49 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.
Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:
Residents should note that clinics have 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.
Also on Tuesday, Dec. 8, Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders in Middletown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Middletown Fire Department, 336 State Highway 35. There will be 100 tests available at this site.
The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 6,536 tests, with 401 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.
Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at http://www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.
Information and updates from the New Jersey Department of Health about the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccine can be found at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
7-Dec
|
6-Dec
|
Aberdeen:
|
625
|
622
|
Allenhurst:
|
37
|
37
|
Allentown:
|
37
|
37
|
Asbury Park:
|
589
|
585
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
103
|
102
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
57
|
57
|
Belmar:
|
151
|
149
|
Bradley Beach:
|
138
|
137
|
Brielle:
|
170
|
169
|
Colts Neck:
|
342
|
337
|
Deal:
|
144
|
144
|
Eatontown:
|
625
|
619
|
Englishtown:
|
87
|
87
|
Fair Haven:
|
139
|
138
|
Farmingdale:
|
42
|
41
|
Freehold Borough:
|
722
|
712
|
Freehold Township:
|
1353
|
1344
|
Hazlet:
|
708
|
701
|
Highlands:
|
112
|
111
|
Holmdel:
|
586
|
578
|
Howell:
|
1763
|
1737
|
Interlaken:
|
37
|
37
|
Keansburg:
|
380
|
376
|
Keyport:
|
232
|
230
|
Lake Como:
|
57
|
57
|
Little Silver:
|
160
|
159
|
Loch Arbour:
|
10
|
10
|
Long Branch:
|
1542
|
1525
|
Manalapan:
|
1294
|
1283
|
Manasquan:
|
147
|
145
|
Marlboro:
|
1285
|
1277
|
Matawan:
|
455
|
449
|
Middletown:
|
2066
|
2046
|
Millstone Township:
|
260
|
258
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
84
|
84
|
Neptune City:
|
174
|
172
|
Neptune Township:
|
1169
|
1160
|
Ocean:
|
1075
|
1069
|
Oceanport:
|
200
|
199
|
Red Bank:
|
759
|
753
|
Roosevelt:
|
18
|
18
|
Rumson:
|
193
|
189
|
Sea Bright:
|
55
|
55
|
Sea Girt:
|
71
|
69
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
187
|
187
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
36
|
36
|
Spring Lake:
|
73
|
72
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
131
|
130
|
Tinton Falls:
|
556
|
550
|
Union Beach:
|
158
|
155
|
Upper Freehold:
|
215
|
214
|
Wall:
|
896
|
892
|
West Long Branch:
|
535
|
534
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.