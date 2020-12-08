Monmouth County has 234 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 7, there are 234 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

In comparison to the number of new positive cases in all 21 counties in New Jersey, Monmouth County is currently ranked eighth in the State.

To date, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monmouth County since March is 23,076. As of Dec. 7, there are 446 hospitalized, 73 in intensive care (ICU) and 49 on ventilators in Monmouth County due to COVID-19.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather. The schedule for this week is as follows:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 8 in Long Branch from 4 to 7 p.m., Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
  • Thursday, Dec. 10 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m., Asbury Park Transportation Center, 1 Municipal Plaza
  • Saturday, Dec. 12 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon, New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave.

Residents should note that clinics have 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Also on Tuesday, Dec. 8, Monmouth County will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing specifically for healthcare workers and first responders in Middletown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Middletown Fire Department, 336 State Highway 35. There will be 100 tests available at this site.

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 6,536 tests, with 401 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at http://www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

Information and updates from the New Jersey Department of Health about the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccine can be found at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

7-Dec

6-Dec

Aberdeen:

625

622

Allenhurst:

37

37

Allentown:

37

37

Asbury Park:

589

585

Atlantic Highlands:

103

102

Avon-by-the-Sea:

57

57

Belmar:

151

149

Bradley Beach:

138

137

Brielle:

170

169

Colts Neck:

342

337

Deal:

144

144

Eatontown:

625

619

Englishtown:

87

87

Fair Haven:

139

138

Farmingdale:

42

41

Freehold Borough:

722

712

Freehold Township:

1353

1344

Hazlet:

708

701

Highlands:

112

111

Holmdel:

586

578

Howell:

1763

1737

Interlaken:

37

37

Keansburg:

380

376

Keyport:

232

230

Lake Como:

57

57

Little Silver:

160

159

Loch Arbour:

10

10

Long Branch:

1542

1525

Manalapan:

1294

1283

Manasquan:

147

145

Marlboro:

1285

1277

Matawan:

455

449

Middletown:

2066

2046

Millstone Township:

260

258

Monmouth Beach:

84

84

Neptune City:

174

172

Neptune Township:

1169

1160

Ocean:

1075

1069

Oceanport:

200

199

Red Bank:

759

753

Roosevelt:

18

18

Rumson:

193

189

Sea Bright:

55

55

Sea Girt:

71

69

Shrewsbury Borough:

187

187

Shrewsbury Township:

36

36

Spring Lake:

73

72

Spring Lake Heights:

131

130

Tinton Falls:

556

550

Union Beach:

158

155

Upper Freehold:

215

214

Wall:

896

892

West Long Branch:

535

534

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 