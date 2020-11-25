Monmouth County has 277 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 24, there are 277 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

24-Nov

23-Nov

Aberdeen:

500

494

Allenhurst:

31

31

Allentown:

28

28

Asbury Park:

504

497

Atlantic Highlands:

86

84

Avon-by-the-Sea:

48

47

Belmar:

115

115

Bradley Beach:

119

116

Brielle:

140

137

Colts Neck:

264

259

Deal:

136

135

Eatontown:

542

537

Englishtown:

80

80

Fair Haven:

113

113

Farmingdale:

26

26

Freehold Borough:

605

599

Freehold Township:

1140

1120

Hazlet:

594

584

Highlands:

89

87

Holmdel:

487

481

Howell:

1464

1448

Interlaken:

28

27

Keansburg:

317

312

Keyport:

196

191

Lake Como:

51

50

Little Silver:

125

124

Loch Arbour:

10

9

Long Branch:

1295

1284

Manalapan:

1123

1105

Manasquan:

128

128

Marlboro:

1080

1066

Matawan:

387

382

Middletown:

1647

1613

Millstone Township:

207

203

Monmouth Beach:

64

63

Neptune City:

143

138

Neptune Township:

998

987

Ocean:

894

885

Oceanport:

152

149

Red Bank:

616

612

Roosevelt:

17

17

Rumson:

144

140

Sea Bright:

44

41

Sea Girt:

46

46

Shrewsbury Borough:

133

131

Shrewsbury Township:

27

27

Spring Lake:

62

62

Spring Lake Heights:

102

98

Tinton Falls:

444

438

Union Beach:

116

114

Upper Freehold:

161

159

Wall:

772

765

West Long Branch:

493

489

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.