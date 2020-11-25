Monmouth County has 277 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 24, there are 277 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at Neptune First Aid, 5 Neptune Blvd. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.
More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
24-Nov
|
23-Nov
|
Aberdeen:
|
500
|
494
|
Allenhurst:
|
31
|
31
|
Allentown:
|
28
|
28
|
Asbury Park:
|
504
|
497
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
86
|
84
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
48
|
47
|
Belmar:
|
115
|
115
|
Bradley Beach:
|
119
|
116
|
Brielle:
|
140
|
137
|
Colts Neck:
|
264
|
259
|
Deal:
|
136
|
135
|
Eatontown:
|
542
|
537
|
Englishtown:
|
80
|
80
|
Fair Haven:
|
113
|
113
|
Farmingdale:
|
26
|
26
|
Freehold Borough:
|
605
|
599
|
Freehold Township:
|
1140
|
1120
|
Hazlet:
|
594
|
584
|
Highlands:
|
89
|
87
|
Holmdel:
|
487
|
481
|
Howell:
|
1464
|
1448
|
Interlaken:
|
28
|
27
|
Keansburg:
|
317
|
312
|
Keyport:
|
196
|
191
|
Lake Como:
|
51
|
50
|
Little Silver:
|
125
|
124
|
Loch Arbour:
|
10
|
9
|
Long Branch:
|
1295
|
1284
|
Manalapan:
|
1123
|
1105
|
Manasquan:
|
128
|
128
|
Marlboro:
|
1080
|
1066
|
Matawan:
|
387
|
382
|
Middletown:
|
1647
|
1613
|
Millstone Township:
|
207
|
203
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
64
|
63
|
Neptune City:
|
143
|
138
|
Neptune Township:
|
998
|
987
|
Ocean:
|
894
|
885
|
Oceanport:
|
152
|
149
|
Red Bank:
|
616
|
612
|
Roosevelt:
|
17
|
17
|
Rumson:
|
144
|
140
|
Sea Bright:
|
44
|
41
|
Sea Girt:
|
46
|
46
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
133
|
131
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
27
|
27
|
Spring Lake:
|
62
|
62
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
102
|
98
|
Tinton Falls:
|
444
|
438
|
Union Beach:
|
116
|
114
|
Upper Freehold:
|
161
|
159
|
Wall:
|
772
|
765
|
West Long Branch:
|
493
|
489
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.