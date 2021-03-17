Monmouth County has 296 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 16, there are 296 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, March 18 in Freehold Borough from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located atwww.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

16-Mar

15-Mar
Aberdeen:

1571

1560
Allenhurst:

63

61
Allentown:

98

98
Asbury Park:

1477

1463
Atlantic Highlands:

274

273
Avon-by-the-Sea:

170

169
Belmar:

462

458
Bradley Beach:

310

310
Brielle:

497

496
Colts Neck:

842

840
Deal:

256

256
Eatontown:

1418

1409
Englishtown:

190

190
Fair Haven:

389

385
Farmingdale:

125

125
Freehold Borough:

1380

1374
Freehold Township:

2977

2966
Hazlet:

1704

1695
Highlands:

319

318
Holmdel:

1334

1324
Howell:

4445

4427
Interlaken:

72

71
Keansburg:

982

984
Keyport:

591

590
Lake Como:

136

136
Little Silver:

522

518
Loch Arbour:

23

23
Long Branch:

3757

3731
Manalapan:

3406

3378
Manasquan:

468

467
Marlboro:

2929

2913
Matawan:

931

930
Middletown:

5178

5145
Millstone Township:

749

748
Monmouth Beach:

283

281
Neptune City:

433

432
Neptune Township:

2891

2886
Ocean:

2633

2622
Oceanport:

545

545
Red Bank:

1535

1522
Roosevelt:

48

48
Rumson:

574

567
Sea Bright:

128

126
Sea Girt:

151

151
Shrewsbury Borough:

488

486
Shrewsbury Township:

96

95
Spring Lake:

201

200
Spring Lake Heights:

342

341
Tinton Falls:

1499

1490
Union Beach:

486

476
Upper Freehold:

472

470
Wall:

2206

2201
West Long Branch:

1005

997
Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.