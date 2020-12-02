Monmouth County has 309 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 1, there are 309 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Dec. 2 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

1-Dec

30-Nov

Aberdeen:

557

544

Allenhurst:

31

31

Allentown:

32

30

Asbury Park:

546

541

Atlantic Highlands:

97

95

Avon-by-the-Sea:

52

52

Belmar:

132

131

Bradley Beach:

127

127

Brielle:

150

149

Colts Neck:

304

297

Deal:

138

138

Eatontown:

572

569

Englishtown:

82

82

Fair Haven:

128

126

Farmingdale:

29

29

Freehold Borough:

661

653

Freehold Township:

1238

1209

Hazlet:

649

639

Highlands:

100

96

Holmdel:

544

537

Howell:

1573

1562

Interlaken:

31

31

Keansburg:

342

338

Keyport:

219

215

Lake Como:

54

53

Little Silver:

143

140

Loch Arbour:

10

10

Long Branch:

1432

1413

Manalapan:

1192

1180

Manasquan:

134

134

Marlboro:

1179

1153

Matawan:

412

406

Middletown:

1835

1810

Millstone Township:

229

223

Monmouth Beach:

74

72

Neptune City:

161

159

Neptune Township:

1082

1071

Ocean:

977

964

Oceanport:

169

167

Red Bank:

691

681

Roosevelt:

18

18

Rumson:

168

166

Sea Bright:

50

50

Sea Girt:

57

56

Shrewsbury Borough:

164

161

Shrewsbury Township:

33

31

Spring Lake:

65

64

Spring Lake Heights:

115

114

Tinton Falls:

489

489

Union Beach:

134

129

Upper Freehold:

180

179

Wall:

823

819

West Long Branch:

525

522

Unknown:

0

2

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 