Monmouth County has 312 new cases of COVID-19 & Testing Information

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, March 11, there are 312 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are three new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Monmouth County will offer free COVD-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, March 13 in Neptune from 9 a.m. to noon at the Neptune Senior Center, 1607 State Rt. 33. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

 

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about the COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health. Please do not go to a vaccination clinic without a confirmed appointment. There are no extra vaccines available at the clinics.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

 

11-Mar 10-Mar
Aberdeen: 1533 1525
Allenhurst: 60 60
Allentown: 98 98
Asbury Park: 1422 1408
Atlantic Highlands: 266 264
Avon-by-the-Sea: 168 164
Belmar: 447 446
Bradley Beach: 303 300
Brielle: 478 475
Colts Neck: 827 824
Deal: 251 250
Eatontown: 1380 1370
Englishtown: 187 186
Fair Haven: 372 370
Farmingdale: 123 122
Freehold Borough: 1354 1352
Freehold Township: 2917 2907
Hazlet: 1651 1641
Highlands: 312 312
Holmdel: 1295 1290
Howell: 4331 4299
Interlaken: 69 69
Keansburg: 954 944
Keyport: 578 577
Lake Como: 132 131
Little Silver: 506 500
Loch Arbour: 23 22
Long Branch: 3663 3638
Manalapan: 3307 3292
Manasquan: 451 449
Marlboro: 2857 2853
Matawan: 909 907
Middletown: 5040 5004
Millstone Township: 734 731
Monmouth Beach: 277 274
Neptune City: 426 426
Neptune Township: 2822 2811
Ocean: 2556 2534
Oceanport: 534 532
Red Bank: 1496 1489
Roosevelt: 48 48
Rumson: 550 550
Sea Bright: 126 126
Sea Girt: 149 149
Shrewsbury Borough: 474 470
Shrewsbury Township: 94 93
Spring Lake: 199 199
Spring Lake Heights: 336 336
Tinton Falls: 1463 1451
Union Beach: 464 455
Upper Freehold: 460 457
Wall: 2149 2140
West Long Branch: 976 967
Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.